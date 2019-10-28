Bio-Techne Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.06 (+8.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $179.38M (+10.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, tech has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.