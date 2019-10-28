IPG Photonics Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.22 (-33.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $337.7M (-5.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, IPGP has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.