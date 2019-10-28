Mercury Systems Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.41 (+5.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $168.36M (+16.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mrcy has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.