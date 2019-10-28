PG&E bond prices sink on fears wildfire claims will hurt creditor payouts

PG&E's (PCG -15.6% ) bonds are hit hard as fires rage in northern California, reflecting concerns that bondholders might not recover the full value of their claims in the company's bankruptcy.

PG&E's $3B bond due 2034 fell to $0.9325 on the dollar from ~106 on Friday, WSJ reports, citing MarketAxess data, representing a $383M paper loss for holders of that security alone.

The company has more than a dozen bonds outstanding and ~$734M reportedly have changed hands so far today.

PG&E shares have pared their worst losses of the day but have been slashed in half over the past three sessions.