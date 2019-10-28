Iridium Communications Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.13 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $142.05M (+3.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, IRDM has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.