Waddell & Reed Financial Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (-34.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $266.84M (-9.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, wdr has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.