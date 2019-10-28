Incyte Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.64 (+68.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $534.3M (+18.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, incy has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 4 downward.