HCA Holdings Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

HCA Holdings (NYSE:HCA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.13 (-1.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $12.48B (+9.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, hca has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 13 downward.