Zebra Technologies Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.28 (+13.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.14B (+4.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ZBRA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.