Lilly's Taltz successful in pediatric psoriasis study; shares up 2%

A Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating Eli Lilly's (LLY +1.6% ) Taltz (ixekizumab) in pediatric patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis met the co-primary endpoints and all key secondary endpoints. The results were presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Congress in Madrid.

89% of treated patients achieved at least a 75% improvement from baseline in disease severity (PASI 75) and 81% achieved clear or almost clear skin, both at week 12.

Marketing applications are next up.

The FDA approved IL-17A antagonist for adults with plaque psoriasis in March 2016.