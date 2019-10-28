Vishay Intertechnology Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (-60.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $622.71M (-20.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, VSH has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.