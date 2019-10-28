Advanced Micro Devices Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (+38.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.81B (+9.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AMD has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 23 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 25 downward.

