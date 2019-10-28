NeoGenomics Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (+20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $99.38M (+43.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, neo has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.