Electronic Arts Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.86 (+3.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.25B (-3.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, EA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 23 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 10 downward.