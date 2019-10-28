Arch Capital Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Arch Capital (NASDAQ:ACGL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.62 (+5.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.29B (flat Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, acgl has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.