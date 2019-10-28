Enphase Energy Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.25 (+525.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $176.49M (+126.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ENPH has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.