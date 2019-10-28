Axis Capital Holdings Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.29 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $927.73M (-47.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, axs has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.