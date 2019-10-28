Constellium plans more aluminum recycling, CEO says

Aluminum parts maker Constellium (CSTM +2.2% ) is increasing its recycling capability, but investments in Europe will depend on emissions rules not hurting local industry, CEO Jean-Marc Germain says.

CSTM, which is seeking to take advantage of aluminum's reusability to meet calls for lower carbon output, expanded recycling in the U.S. two years ago by launching a new furnace at its Muscle Shoals plant in Alabama.

But CSTM is waiting to see if European Union emissions policy takes into account the overall benefit of a recycling project along the supply chain, or takes a narrower approach that would force a company to buy carbon credits to cover a recycling furnace, Germain tells Reuters.

"It would be a pity that due to this policy of making energy more expensive... it would be more economical to go elsewhere and buy primary aluminum produced using coal-fired power," the CEO says.

Recycled aluminum is estimated to consume 5% of the energy required to make new aluminum, and Germain says using coal-based power increases the metal's emissions by 3x-4x.