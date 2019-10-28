American Financial Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

American Financial (NYSE:AFG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.00 (-8.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.31B (-1.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, afg has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.