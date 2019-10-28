Kellogg Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Kellogg (NYSE:K) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.91 (-14.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.35B (-3.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, k has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 7 downward.