Ecolab Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.71 (+11.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.89B (+3.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ecl has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward.