Diebold Nixdorf Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Diebold Nixdorf (OTCPK:DBD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (+139.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.1B (-1.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, dbd has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.