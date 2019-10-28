Hubbell Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.27 (+2.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.21B (+2.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, hubb has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.