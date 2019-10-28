Gentherm Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.52 (-3.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $250.14M (-3.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, thrm has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.