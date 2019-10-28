Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.00 (+17.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $576.9M (-4.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, wh has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.