Stryker Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.90 (+12.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.58B (+10.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, syk has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and 4 downward.