Maxim Integrated Products Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (-34.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $530.99M (-16.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MXIM has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 19 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward.