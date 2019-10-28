S&P Global Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.34 (+10.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.65B (+6.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, spgi has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward.