Ryder Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Ryder (NYSE:R) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.49 (-9.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.22B (+2.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, r has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.