AutoNation Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.13 (-8.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.38B (+0.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, an has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward.