Mondelēz Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Mondelēz (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.60 (-3.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.34B (+0.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mdlz has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward.