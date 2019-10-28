Silicon Motion Technology Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.57 (-40.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $112.08M (-19.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SIMO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.