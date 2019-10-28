Mattel Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (+5.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.44B (flat Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mat has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward.