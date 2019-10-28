Herbalife Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 28, 2019 5:35 PM ETHerbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF)HLFBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.73 (-1.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.21B (-2.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, hlf has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.