Boston Beer Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.89 (-10.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $369.04M (+20.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, sam has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.