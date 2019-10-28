R.R. Donnelley & Sons Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

R.R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.21 (-16.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.61B (-2.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, rrd has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.