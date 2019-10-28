C.H. Robinson Worldwide Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.14 (-8.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.92B (-8.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, chrw has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 19 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward.