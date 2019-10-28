The Cheesecake Factory Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (-11.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $597.76M (+2.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cake has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 21 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 14 downward.