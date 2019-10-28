KBR Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

KBR (NYSE:KBR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (-6.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.42B (+10.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, kbr has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.