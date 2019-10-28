The Container Store Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

The Container Store (NYSE:TCS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (-10.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $231.99M (+3.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, tcs has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.