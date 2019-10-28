EXACT Sciences Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.41 (-10.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $216.14M (+83.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, exas has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.