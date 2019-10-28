Community Health Systems Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.59 (+64.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.14B (-9.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cyh has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward.