PTC Therapeutics Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.87 (+17.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $73.03M (+36.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ptct has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.