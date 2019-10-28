Molina Healthcare Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.73 (-8.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.15B (-11.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, moh has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.