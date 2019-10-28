Amedisys  Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.90 (-5.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $494.14M (+18.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, amed has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward.