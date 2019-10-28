Seeking Alpha
Tenable Holdings Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB)

Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.11 (+21.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $88.79M (+27.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, tenb has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.

