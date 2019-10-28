Phillips 66 sees November startup for Gray Oak Pipeline

Phillips 66 (PSX +3.2% ) extends its 52-week highs since reporting stronger than expected Q3 earnings, as marketing fuel margins soared past expectations.

PSX, which owns 42% of the Gray Oak Pipeline joint venture, says it has started line fill on Gray Oak with expectations of a startup next month, then ramping up to full service during Q1 2020.

The timeline remains in line with expectations CEO Greg Garland laid out during the Q2 earnings conference call in July.

Gray Oak, which is planned to move 900K bbl/day of crude from the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford to destinations near Houston and Corpus Christi, Tex., will connect to the South Texas Gateway Terminal project, which would build a new crude terminal in Corpus Christi; Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP -0.1% ) owns 25% of the terminal project.

PSX management expects Corpus Christi will continue to increase and take market share from other export facilities across the Gulf.