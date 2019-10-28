TG's umbralisib shows positive effect in follicular lymphoma; shares up 14%

TG Therapeutics (TGTX +13.7% ) is up on modestly higher volume in response to positive results from a Phase 2b clinical trial, UNITY-NHL, evaluating PI3K delta inhibitor umbralisib in lymphoma patients.

Umbralisib met the primary endpoint of overall response rate (ORR) in the follicular lymphoma cohort (n=118), meeting the 40 - 50% ORR target in patients who had received at least two prior lines of therapy. No new safety signals were noted.

The company plans to share the data with the FDA and submit the results for presentation at a future medical conference.