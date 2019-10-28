Gannett revamps USA Today site after studying trends

USA Today (GCI +2.1% ) has rolled out a new website design meant to simplify design and increase page speed.

The new design has improved search as well as "flags" to highlight trending content and emphasize key verticals, Gannett says -- particularly ahead of coming tentpoles around the Olympics and 2020 election.

It follows a yearlong study of engagement and search trends, the company says.

The moves are likely to have a significant impact as Gannett began to unify the look and feel of newspaper sites that it owns, including several among the top 100 by circulation.