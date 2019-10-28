Volkswagen creates autonomous subsidiary

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY +1.7% ) announces a series of moves as part of its goal to make autonomous driving market-ready.

The company created a subsidiary called Volkswagen Autonomy GmbH with headquarters in Munich and Wolfsburg. Another autonomous subsidiary is scheduled to be opened in Silicon Valley next year.

"We want to establish Volkswagen Autonomy as a global technology company where we bundle expertise from the automotive and technology industries, combining the agility and creativity of a high-performance culture with process orientation and scalability," says Volkswagen autonomous driving VP Alexander Hitzinger.

"We will continue to use synergies across all Group brands to reduce the cost of self-driving vehicles, high-performance computers, and sensors. We plan to start commercialising autonomous driving at a large scale around the middle of the next decade," he adds.